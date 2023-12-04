China makes largest U.S. wheat purchase in years

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - China booked its largest purchase of U.S. wheat since at least 2020, buying 440,000 metric tons of the grain, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed on Monday.

The sale comes after China's 2023 wheat crop suffered quality issues after heavy rain hit key growing areas just ahead of the harvest, analysts said. The sales also provide a welcome shot in the arm for lagging U.S. wheat exports, which the USDA has projected will fall to a 52-year low in the 2023/24 marketing year that began June 1.

The Chicago Board of Trade March wheat contract WH24 rallied on the news and was up about 3% at midsession after touching a six-week high at $6.26-1/2 a bushel. Benchmark CBOT wheat Wv1 futures have pared losses since falling to a three-year low in September.

The sale is the latest in a series of Chinese purchases of U.S. soft red winter wheat that began Oct. 3, when the USDA confirmed sales of 220,000 tons to China, followed by 181,000 tons announced on Oct. 13 and another 110,000 tons on Nov. 22.

China, the world's biggest wheat producer and consumer, has also been buying Australian and French wheat. Analysts believe China needs to import milling wheat to blend with its rain-damaged domestic supplies.

The sale announced on Monday would bring China's total U.S. wheat purchases for the current season to more than 1 million metric tons, the bulk of which is for SRW wheat.

SRW wheat is a lower protein variety often used to make flat breads, pastries and crackers. It can also be used as an animal feed.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.