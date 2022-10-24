China makes it easier for firms to borrow from overseas as yuan drops

Contributor
Beijing Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

China's central bank and foreign exchange regulator on Tuesday raised the cross-border macro prudential adjustment ratio for corporates and financial institutions, making it easier for domestic firms to raise funds from overseas markets.

Adds more details

SHANGHAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China's central bank and foreign exchange regulator on Tuesday raised the cross-border macro prudential adjustment ratio for corporates and financial institutions, making it easier for domestic firms to raise funds from overseas markets.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement it raised a parameter on cross-border corporate financing under its macro-prudential assessments to 1.25 from 1.

Tuesday's move will "increase the sources of cross-border funds for enterprises and financial institutions, and guide them to optimise the asset-liability structure," the PBOC said in the statement posted on its website.

The move, which reverses a previous adjustment in 2021 to tighten overseas financing, comes at a time the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS faces renewed depreciation pressure. Allowing more capital inflows could alleviate such downside pressure.

The yuan has lost 13% against a buoyant dollar so far and looks set for the biggest annual drop since 1994, when China unified market and official rates.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters