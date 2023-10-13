China makes another rare purchase of US wheat

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China bought more U.S. soft red winter wheat, the U.S government said on Friday, as Chinese buyers increasingly turn to theglobal marketfor supplies after rain damaged the nation's harvest.

Recent sales to China are a boost for the U.S. wheat industry, which has struggled with weak exports.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said exporters sold 181,000 metric tons of soft red winter wheat to China, following another sale of 220,000 metric tons to China last week.

Previously, the U.S. had not reported wheat sales to China in its daily reporting system since July 2021.

China is expanding imports after heavy rain hit key growing areas just ahead of the harvest and reduced the quality of the crop, analysts said.

"It left them short on quality milling wheat," said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for broker StoneX. "They're increasing their import program now to compensate for that."

Weakness in U.S. wheat prices has recently made U.S. wheat competitive on and off against rival exporters, though abundant supplies in top exporter Russia have kept pressure on theglobal market Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures Wv1 are near a three-year low hit in September.

Last month, importers in China bought large amounts of wheat from France in their first purchases of French wheat for the season, traders said.

Australia, the top wheat supplier to China, has suffered crop losses due to dry weather. Global exporters Canada and Argentina have also grappled with dryness.

The USDA on Thursday reduced its global wheat production estimate by about 4 million metric tons to 783.4 million metric tons.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

