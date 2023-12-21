China major banks to cut time deposit rates on Friday - sources

Adds context, treasury reaction

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Some Chinese major commercial banks will cut time deposit rates on Friday, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move to provide more room for reducing lending costs amid a faltering economy.

Rates for 1-year, 2-year time deposits will be cut by 10 basis points (bps) and 20 bps, respectively, and rates for 3- and 5-year time deposits will be cut by 25 bps, the sources said.

The deposit rate cut would be the third such cut this year, following previous rounds in June and in September.

The cuts could offset banks' pressures on narrowing net interest margins - a key gauge of profitability. Lowering deposit rates will give banks much needed wiggle room to cut lending rates.

In the wake of news of deposit rate cuts, China's 10-year treasury yield CN10YT=RR, which moves adversely to the dollar, fell to 2.618% on Thursday, the lowest since Sept. 1. China's 10-year treasury futures CFTc1 rose nearly 0.1%, touching the highest level in nearly four months.

(Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Toby Chopra)

((Ziyi.Tang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.