China-made Tesla cars recommended for Chinese subsidies - ministry

Yilei Sun Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUN YILEI

BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China's Industry Ministry has placed Chinese-built Tesla Inc. TSLA.O Model 3 cars on a list of vehicles recommended to receive subsidies for new energy vehicles, according to a document published on Friday.

It was not immediately what level of subsidy China would grant the Tesla car, which is built in the U.S. firm's Shanghai car plant.

A Tesla representative confirmed the company's vehicles had been recommended for subsidies.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Blair)

