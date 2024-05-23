China Ludao Tech Shareholders Unanimously Back Resolutions

China Ludao Technology Co. Ltd. (HK:2023) has released an update.

China Ludao Technology Co. Ltd. has announced that all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 23, 2024, were unanimously passed by shareholder votes. The resolutions included the approval of financial statements, re-election of directors, and granting of mandates to issue and repurchase shares. This unanimous support reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s management and strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:2023 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.