China Ludao Tech Shareholders Unanimously Back Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 06:09 am EDT

China Ludao Technology Co. Ltd. (HK:2023) has released an update.

China Ludao Technology Co. Ltd. has announced that all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 23, 2024, were unanimously passed by shareholder votes. The resolutions included the approval of financial statements, re-election of directors, and granting of mandates to issue and repurchase shares. This unanimous support reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s management and strategic direction.

