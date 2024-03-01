China lowers national target for normal retention of breeding sows

News & Insights

March 01, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

Written by Ella Cao, Ethan Wang, Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry said on Friday it had adjusted the national target for normal retention of breeding sows to 39 million from 41 million.

It also adjusted the lower limit for normal fluctuations in the stock of breeding sows to 92% from 95% of the normal retention level, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement.

