US Markets

China lowered expectations for U.S. trade talks after blacklist-Chinese officials, diplomats

Contributor
Heather Timmons Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL New

Surprised and upset by this week's U.S. blacklisting of Chinese companies, Beijing has lowered expectations for significant progress from this week's trade talks with the United States, Chinese government officials, diplomats, and investors told Reuters.

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Surprised and upset by this week's U.S. blacklisting of Chinese companies, Beijing has lowered expectations for significant progress from this week's trade talks with the United States, Chinese government officials, diplomats, and investors told Reuters.

While Beijing theoretically wants to end the trade war, Chinese Communist Party officials are not optimistic about the size or scope of any agreement with Washington in the short-term, they said.

(Reporting by Heather Timmons; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)

((Heather.Timmons@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular