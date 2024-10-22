News & Insights

China Longyuan Power Plans Major Acquisition in Energy Sector

October 22, 2024 — 10:08 am EDT

China Longyuan Power Group (HK:0916) has released an update.

China Longyuan Power Group has announced its intention to acquire equity interests in eight target companies from CHN Energy for a total of RMB1,685.7 million, subject to adjustments. This strategic move is part of a broader plan to integrate CHN Energy’s wind power business into Longyuan Power. The acquisition is expected to enhance Longyuan’s market position in the renewable energy sector.

