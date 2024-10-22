China Longyuan Power Plans Major Acquisition in Energy Sector

China Longyuan Power Group (HK:0916) has released an update.

China Longyuan Power Group has announced its intention to acquire equity interests in eight target companies from CHN Energy for a total of RMB1,685.7 million, subject to adjustments. This strategic move is part of a broader plan to integrate CHN Energy’s wind power business into Longyuan Power. The acquisition is expected to enhance Longyuan’s market position in the renewable energy sector.

For further insights into HK:0916 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.