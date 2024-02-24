China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited - Depositary Receipt () (CLPXY) Price Target Increased by 8.36% to 7.63

The average one-year price target for China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:CLPXY) has been revised to 7.63 / share. This is an increase of 8.36% from the prior estimate of 7.04 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.97 to a high of 9.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.49% from the latest reported closing price of 6.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 5.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLPXY is 0.46%, an increase of 5.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 216,967.92% to 343,879K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,786K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,579K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPXY by 2.59% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,352K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,496K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPXY by 1.06% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 29,399K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,700K shares, representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPXY by 10.37% over the last quarter.

JEEBX - John Hancock Infrastructure Fund holds 16,874K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,159K shares, representing a decrease of 7.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPXY by 5.89% over the last quarter.

THDAX - Thornburg Developing World Fund holds 12,972K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,363K shares, representing a decrease of 18.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPXY by 19.03% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.