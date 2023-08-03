China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited - ADR (CLPXY) Price Target Decreased by 12.04% to 10.50

The average one-year price target for China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited - ADR (OTC:CLPXY) has been revised to 10.50 / share. This is an decrease of 12.04% from the prior estimate of 11.94 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.87 to a high of 11.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.37% from the latest reported closing price of 9.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLPXY is 0.11%, a decrease of 29.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.13% to 224K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thomas White International holds 177K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPXY by 8.04% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 46K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

