China Longyuan Power Group Announces Key 2024 Meeting

November 25, 2024 — 06:17 am EST

China Longyuan Power Group (HK:0916) has released an update.

China Longyuan Power Group is set to hold its third extraordinary general meeting in 2024, where shareholders will vote on key issues such as a non-competition agreement and the appointment of a new non-executive director. The meeting will also address the approval of debt financing guarantees for a subsidiary, signaling strategic financial maneuvers for the company’s growth. This meeting highlights China Longyuan’s ongoing efforts to solidify its position in the energy market.

