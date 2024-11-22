China Longyuan Power Group Announces Board Changes

China Longyuan Power Group (HK:0916) has released an update.

China Longyuan Power Group has announced the nomination of Mr. Wang Yong as a non-executive director, pending approval at the upcoming general meeting. With a strong background in finance and asset management, Mr. Wang is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s governance and strategic direction. Additionally, Ms. Chen Jie will transition to the audit committee as part of the board’s reorganization.

