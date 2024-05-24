China Longyuan Power Announces Top Leadership Changes

China Longyuan Power Group (HK:0916) has released an update.

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited has announced significant leadership changes, with Mr. Tang Jian resigning as chairman and Mr. Gong Yufei being elected as his successor. Mr. Tang’s resignation and Mr. Gong’s appointment, both effective from May 24, 2024, come as a result of work rearrangements. The company has expressed its appreciation for Mr. Tang’s contributions during his tenure.

