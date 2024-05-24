China Longyuan Power Announces Board Structure

China Longyuan Power Group (HK:0916) has released an update.

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited has announced its Board of Directors, comprising Executive Director Gong Yufei as Chairman, and a mix of Non-executive and Independent Non-executive Directors. The company has also established five committees within the Board, with various members holding chair and membership positions across these committees, demonstrating a structured approach to governance.

