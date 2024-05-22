News & Insights

China Longyuan Announces AGM Resolutions and Dividend Details

May 22, 2024 — 05:39 am EDT

China Longyuan Power Group (HK:0916) has released an update.

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited has announced that their 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) is set to proceed as planned, with additional resolutions including the appointment of Ms. Wang Xuelian and Ms. Chen Jie as non-executive Directors. For shareholders to participate in the AGM or to be eligible for the proposed 2023 final dividend, they must adhere to the specific share registration deadlines. Details regarding the resolutions and dividend tax treatments for different shareholders have also been clarified.

