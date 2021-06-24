China lodges complaint with WTO over Australia's trade measures against some Chinese products

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

China has lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Australia's anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures against Chinese railway wheels, wind towers and stainless steel sinks, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - China has lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Australia's anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures against Chinese railway wheels, wind towers and stainless steel sinks, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

China hopes Australia can adopt concrete measures so that bilateral trade can return to a normal track, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters at a news conference.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters