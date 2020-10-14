Public Companies

China lodges complaint with Canada over Trudeau remarks on Hong Kong, Xinjiang

Contributor
Cate Cadell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

China said on Wednesday it has lodged solemn representations with Canada on media reports that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had criticised China over its measures in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it has lodged solemn representations with Canada on media reports that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had criticised China over its measures in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Zhao Lijian, the spokesman for the foreign ministry, said the Canadian government had shown hypocrisy and weakness.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Gao.Liangping@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: CrowdStrike CEO On Security Software Leadership, 'Work From Anywhere' Trend

    CrowdStrike is a leader in the security software industry group, boasting superior fundamentals and technical action.

    Oct 5, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Public Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular