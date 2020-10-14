China lodges complaint with Canada over Trudeau remarks on Hong Kong, Xinjiang
BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it has lodged solemn representations with Canada on media reports that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had criticised China over its measures in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
Zhao Lijian, the spokesman for the foreign ministry, said the Canadian government had shown hypocrisy and weakness.
(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
