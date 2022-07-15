China lockdowns limit Burberry's first-quarter sales growth to 1%

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry BRBY.L on Friday said its first-quarter comparable store sales rose by 1%, limited by COVID-19 lockdowns in China, its biggest market.

Outside mainland China, the company reported a 16% rise in comparable store sales, with Europe up 47%.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.