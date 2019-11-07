US Markets

China local shares to become over 4% of MSCI emerging markets benchmark

Samuel Shen Reuters
Rodrigo Campos Reuters
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Global index provider MSCI said on Thursday mainland Chinese stocks, or A shares, will have a weight of 4.1% in the MSCI Emerging Market Index, up from 2.55% currently, as it implements the final step of the weight increase of Chinese shares in its widely-followed emerging markets benchmark.

The weight increase will be reflected effective at the market open on Nov. 27, the index provider said.

