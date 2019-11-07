China local shares to become over 4% of MSCI emerging markets benchmark

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Global index provider MSCI said on Thursday mainland Chinese stocks, or A shares, will have a weight of 4.1% in the MSCI Emerging Market Index, up from 2.55% currently, as it implements the final step of the weight increase of Chinese shares in its widely-followed emerging markets benchmark.

The weight increase will be reflected effective at the market open on Nov. 27, the index provider said.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai and Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @rodrigocampos; +1.646.223.6344; Reuters Messaging: rodrigo.campos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.