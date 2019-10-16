China local official warns of special purpose bond repayment risks - Yicai

SHANGHAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Some local governments in China exaggerate expected revenues from projects funded by special-purpose bonds, posing repayment risks when the bonds mature, financial magazine Yicai reported, citing an unnamed local official.

"Paying interest over the past few years has been fine, but when it comes time to repay principal, there will be repayment risks if projects don't have enough income," the official with a local branch of the National Reform and Development Commission was quoted as saying. "Local governments will only be able to resort to land sales if they can't afford repayment."

Local governments have nearly exhausted China's 2.15 trillion yuan ($303.16 billion) annual quota set by Beijing for special bond issuance this year to fund infrastructure, including road, rail and water projects as Beijing tries to spur investment to support the economy.

In September, the State Council, China's cabinet, said it would allow local governments to issue special purpose bonds earlier than normal next year to help steady growth.

($1 = 7.0920 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)

