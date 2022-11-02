China local govts' Sept special bonds issuance halves to $3.3 bln

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

November 02, 2022 — 10:36 pm EDT

Written by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

Adds details and background

BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China's local governments issued a net 24.1 billion yuan ($3.30 billion) in special bonds in September, the finance ministry said on Thursday, slowing from 51.6 billion yuan in August.

Local governments issued a net 96.6 billion yuan in special bonds in January-September, according to data from the ministry.

China's economy surprisingly rose 3.9% in the third quarter, but a deepening property crisis, slowing demand and strict COVID curbs are weighing on the recovery.

Policymakers are doubling down on infrastructure spending, issuing debt to fund big public works projects to shore up the economy.

Chinese policymakers on Wednesday vowed that growth was still a priority and they would press on with reforms, in an apparent bid to soothe fears that ideology could take precedence as President Xi Jinping began a new leadership term and strict COVID curbs exact a growing toll on the economy.

($1 = 7.3072 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((gao.liangping@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter