China local government issues 1.9 trillion in bonds in 2020

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - Local governments in China issued 286.8 billion yuan ($40.55 billion) worth of bonds in April, of which 120.2 billion yuan were in new bonds and 166.6 billion yuan were refinanced, according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance on Saturday.

In April, local governments issued 69.3 billion yuan of special bonds, which are used to fund major infrastructure projects. In the first four months of the year, local governments issued 1.15 trillion yuan in special bonds, which is 50.3% of the advanced quota for special bonds this year.

Last month officials announced another 1 trillion yuan in advance quota for local government special bonds.

As of end April, local governments have issued 1.9 trillion yuan in bonds in 2020, vs 1.54 trillion yuan in bonds at March-end. New local bond issuance is now 58.4% of the advanced quota.

($1 = 7.0730 Chinese yuan renminbi)

