China LNG Group Boosts Capital and Share Options

China HK Power Smart Energy Group Limited successfully raised HK$39 million through a recent subscription of 100 million ordinary shares, which have been fully utilized to bolster the company’s working capital. Additionally, the company continues to benefit from its 2019 Share Option Scheme, with 180.04 million share options outstanding as of March 2024.

