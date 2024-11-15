News & Insights

China LNG Group Anticipates Interim Loss Amid Penalty

November 15, 2024 — 09:41 am EST

China LNG Group (HK:0931) has released an update.

China HK Power Smart Energy Group Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a loss of HK$50 million to HK$65 million for the six months ending September 2024, due to a one-off penalty provision and seasonal business factors. Despite the interim loss, the company remains optimistic about returning to profitability by the end of the fiscal year.

