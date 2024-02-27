China lithium carbonate futures rise more than 5% to eight-week high

Corrects day of the week to Wednesday in paragraph 1

BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - China's lithium carbonate futures on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange hit an eight-week high on Wednesday.

The most traded July lithium carbonate contract rose more than 5% to 110,000 yuan ($15,281) per metric ton in early trading, the highest since Jan. 2.

($1 = 7.1984 yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Tom Hogue)

