China lithium carbonate futures rise more than 5% to eight-week high

Corrects day of the week to Wednesday in paragraph 1
BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - China's lithium carbonate futures on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange hit an eight-week high on Wednesday.
The most traded July lithium carbonate contract rose more than 5% to 110,000 yuan ($15,281) per metric ton in early trading, the highest since Jan. 2.
($1 = 7.1984 yuan)
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Tom Hogue)
