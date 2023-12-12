News & Insights

China lithium carbonate futures contract plunges more than 8.5%

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

December 12, 2023 — 02:04 am EST

Written by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The most-active July lithium carbonate futures contract on China's Guangzhou Futures Exchange ended daytime trading 8.6% lower at 93,100 yuan ($12,979) a metric ton on Tuesday, data from the bourse showed.

This came after the bourse said on Monday that it has added more warehouses for the material used for electric vehicle batteries, a move analysts saw as an effort to alleviate fears of a shortage of cargoes available for January delivery.

($1 = 7.1729 yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.