China lithium carbonate futures contract plunges more than 8.5%

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The most-active July lithium carbonate futures contract on China's Guangzhou Futures Exchange ended daytime trading 8.6% lower at 93,100 yuan ($12,979) a metric ton on Tuesday, data from the bourse showed.

This came after the bourse said on Monday that it has added more warehouses for the material used for electric vehicle batteries, a move analysts saw as an effort to alleviate fears of a shortage of cargoes available for January delivery.

($1 = 7.1729 yuan)

