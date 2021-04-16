China likely to approve BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine by July - WSJ

Adds background on BioNTech vaccine

April 16 (Reuters) - China is planning to authorize the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE by July, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

If approved, it would become the first foreign COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized in the country.

Chinese officials are reviewing clinical-trial data for the vaccine and are expected to authorize it for domestic use within the next 10 weeks, the report said.

BioNTech did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The German drugmaker announced a potential deal with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd in August to supply 10 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to Hong Kong and Macau. (https://reut.rs/2Q8psHJ)

The vaccine, developed in collaboration with Pfizer Inc PFE.N, is already approved in several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.