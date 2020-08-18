China lifts yuan midpoint to strongest level in 7 months

China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint to the strongest level in nearly seven months on Wednesday to reflect strength in the spot market a day earlier.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9168 per dollar prior to the market open, 157 pips or 0.23% firmer than the previous fix of 6.9325. And Wednesday's official fixing, largely matching market forecasts, was the loftiest since Jan.23, 2020.

Onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS stood at its strongest in nearly seven months by the end of trading on Tuesday, with investors relieved that a U.S.-China trade deal appeared intact despite rising political frictions on a host of other issues. CNY/

