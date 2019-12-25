China lifts yuan midpoint to strongest in 4-1/2 months

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint to the highest in more than 4-1/2 months on Thursday, breaching a key threshold, to reflect strong gains in the spot yuan a day earlier.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9801 per dollar prior to the market open, 266 pips or 0.38% firmer than the previous fix of 7.0067 and the strongest since Aug. 6.

It's also the biggest daily uptick in percentage terms since Nov. 6.

Onshore spot yuan CUNY=CFXS strengthened against the dollar in holiday-thinned trading on Wednesday, rising past the key seven-per-dollar level and ending domestic trade at the strongest since early August, supported by rising year-end corporate dollar selling.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

