China lifts yuan midpoint to one-month high to reflect dollar weakness

SHANGHAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China lifted yuan midpoint to a near one-month high against the dollar on Thursday to reflect broad greenback weakness in global markets following slower-than-expected U.S. inflation readings.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.7324 per dollar prior to market open, 288 pips or 0.43% firmer than the previous fix 6.7612, the strongest since July 14.

The dollar fell broadly following a cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation report for July that raised expectations of a less aggressive interest rate hike cycle than previously anticipated from the Federal Reserve. FRX/

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.