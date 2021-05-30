China lifts yuan midpoint to new 3-yr high, basket index at highest since 2016

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint to a new three-year high against the dollar on Monday, with its trade-weighted basket index touching the loftiest level since 2016.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.3682 per dollar prior to the market open, 176 pips or 0.28% firmer than the previous fix of 6.3858 on Friday. It was the strongest guidance rate since May 17, 2018.

The firmer fixing also pushed the trade-weighted yuan basket index .CFSCNYI up to 98.22, the highest since March 29, 2016. Markets had widely believed that the 98 mark represented the ceiling for the yuan's basket index - a too high reading for the index could disadvantage the yuan on exchange rates versus its trading partners.

