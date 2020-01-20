China lifts yuan midpoint to highest since July 2019

China's central bank on Tuesday lifted its official yuan midpoint to the highest in 6-1/2 months to reflect strong gains in the spot yuan in the previous session.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.8606 per dollar prior to the market open, 58 pips or 0.08% firmer than the previous fix of 6.8664 and the strongest since July 2, 2019.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS edged up to a six-month high on Monday, with traders expecting the currency to stay firm before the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

