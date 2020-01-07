China lifts yuan midpoint to highest level in 5 months

China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint to the highest in five months on Wednesday to reflect strong gains in the spot yuan in the previous session.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9450 per dollar prior to the market open, 240 pips or 0.35% firmer than the previous fix of 6.9690 and the strongest since Aug. 5, 2019.

China's onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS rallied on Tuesday, supported by corporate dollar selling.

