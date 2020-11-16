China lifts yuan midpoint to highest level in 29 months

Contributors
Winni Zhou Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

China's central bank on Tuesday lifted its official yuan midpoint to the highest in nearly 29 months, underpinned by solid gains in spot prices a day earlier.

SHANGHAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - China's central bank on Tuesday lifted its official yuan midpoint to the highest in nearly 29 months, underpinned by solid gains in spot prices a day earlier.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.5762 per dollar prior to the market open, 286 pips, or 0.43%, firmer than the previous fix of 6.6048.

It was the strongest guidance rate since June 27, 2018.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More