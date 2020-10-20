China lifts yuan midpoint to 27-month high

China's central bank on Wednesday lifted its official yuan midpoint to a more than 27-month high, following gains in the spot market a day earlier.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.6781 per dollar prior to the market open, 149 pips or 0.22% firmer than the previous fix of 6.6930. It was the strongest guidance rate since July 16, 2018.

The yuan CNY=CFXS ended its domestic trading session at a more than 27-month high against the dollar on Tuesday, after the central bank set its daily guidance rate on the stronger side of a key threshold.

