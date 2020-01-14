China lifts yuan midpoint for 4th straight session to 5-1/2-month high

Winni Zhou Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

SHANGHAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint for the fourth straight day on Wednesday to the highest in 5-1/2 months to reflect strong gains in the spot yuan in the previous session.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.8845 per dollar prior to the market open, 109 pips or 0.16% firmer than the previous fix of 6.8954 and the strongest since July 31, 2019.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS raced to its strongest against the U.S. dollar since July on Tuesday after the United States dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator, in a further sign of easing tensions in the countries' trade war. CNY/

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

