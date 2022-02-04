China lifts restrictions on Russian wheat, barley imports

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - China will now allow imports of wheat and barley from all regions of Russia rather than specific provinces, the Russian state agricultural watchdog said on Friday, under agreements signed during President Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing.

Next year, the two countries plan to reach a deal that will allow Russia to export peas to China, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.