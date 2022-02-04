Commodities

China lifts restrictions on Russian wheat, barley imports

Contributor
Olga Popova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China will now allow imports of wheat and barley from all regions of Russia rather than specific provinces, the Russian state agricultural watchdog said on Friday, under agreements signed during President Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing.

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - China will now allow imports of wheat and barley from all regions of Russia rather than specific provinces, the Russian state agricultural watchdog said on Friday, under agreements signed during President Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing.

Next year, the two countries plan to reach a deal that will allow Russia to export peas to China, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular