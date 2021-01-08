China lifts import quota on Australian wool -ABC

MELBOURNE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - China has lifted its import quota on Australian wool, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported, citing Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Rising diplomatic tensions with Beijing have seen China clamp down on the imports of a number of Australian commodities such as barley, wine and timber. China takes fully a third of Australia's exports.

Australia has been a leading voice in calling for an independent inquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus and, partly because of this, has seen its relations with China sour.

The ABC reported that the quota will increase to just over 38,000 tonnes, up from around 36,000 tonnes in 2020. It also reported that New Zealand's import quota to China remains unchanged.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for a comment.

Australia controls 90% of global fine-wool exports, where prices are largely driven by Chinese wool mills and Italian garment makers.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Grant McCool)

