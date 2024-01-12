China lifts five-year ban on Belgium pig, pork products over African swine fever

By Mei Mei Chu

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's customs on Friday lifted a five-year ban on pig and pork products from Belgium that was implemented because of an outbreak of African swine fever in 2018.

The announcement coincides with a meeting between Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday.

Belgium's pig and pork products exported to China must comply with statutory inspection and quarantine requirements, the General Administration of Customs and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said in a joint statement.

The world's largest pig producer said the decision was based on the result of a risk analysis.

China on Thursday prohibited the import of pig, pig products and wild boars from Bangladesh after the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) reported an outbreak of the disease in the country's major port city of Chittagong.

