US Markets

China lifts ban on ride-hailing giant Didi's new user registration -company statement

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

January 16, 2023 — 02:36 am EST

Written by Yingzhi Yang and Julie Zhu for Reuters ->

Adds details

Jan 16 (Reuters) - China's ride hailing giant Didi Global said in a statement on Monday it would be allowed to resume new user registration, after a more than year-long ban that curbed its growth.

The company would take effective measures to ensure platform safety and data security, and safeguard national cyberspace security, it said in the statement.

Didi has been awaiting approval to resume new user registrations and downloads of its 25 banned apps in China as a key step to a return to normal business since its regulatory troubles started in mid-2021.

Chinese policymakers are seeking to restore private sector confidence and counting on the technology industry to help spur economic activity that has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Didi will need its ride-hailing and other apps to be back on domestic app stores to win new users, though the statement did not specifically mention it.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Julie Zhu; Editing by Kim Coghill and Tom Hogue)

((Yingzhi.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +861056692133;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.