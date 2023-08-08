News & Insights

China Life's unit raises $2 billion from 10-year subordinated bond: term sheet

August 08, 2023 — 10:36 pm EDT

Written by Georgina Lee for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance (Overseas) has raised $2 billion from a 10-year subordinated bond offering that can't be redeemed for the first five years, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The bond was priced at a yield of 5.35%, lower than the initial price guidance of 5.8% when the deal was launched on Tuesday morning, as reported by Reuters. The bond is expected to be rated at A- by S&P Global.

China Life Insurance 2628.HK did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The term sheet said China Life intended to use the funds raised to supplement its capital base.

