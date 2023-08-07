News & Insights

China Life unit launches 10-year subordinated bond offering – term sheet

August 07, 2023 — 10:29 pm EDT

SYDNEY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance (Overseas) has launched a 10-year non-callable 5-year subordinated bond offering, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The Hong Kong arm of China's second-biggest insurer by assets is looking to raise between $1 billion and $2 billion, people with direct knowledge of the matter previously told Reuters.

The initial price guidance for the bond has been set at around 5.8%, according to the term sheet.

China Life Insurance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The term sheet said China Life intended to use the funds raised to supplement its capital base.

