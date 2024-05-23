News & Insights

China Life Insurance Welcomes New Executive Directors

May 23, 2024 — 04:37 am EDT

China Life Insurance Co (HK:2628) has released an update.

China Life Insurance Company has announced the approval of Ms. Liu Hui and Mr. Ruan Qi as Executive Directors by the National Financial Regulatory Administration. Their directorship commenced on 17 May 2024, with Ms. Liu joining the Strategy and Assets and Liabilities Management Committee, and Mr. Ruan joining the Risk Management and Consumer Rights Protection Committee. The appointments are part of a broader leadership refresh detailed in previous company announcements.

