Markets

China Life Insurance Reports Strong Profit Growth For Nine Months

October 31, 2025 — 12:36 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - China Life Insurance Company Limited (CILJF), Friday announced results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, showing a rise in profitability compared to the prior year.

Operating income increased 26 percent to RMB 537.9 billion, up from RMB 427.2 billion in the same period last year, driven by higher investment and interest income. Investment income surged to RMB 137.1 billion from RMB 24.8 billion, while interest income rose to RMB 95.1 billion from RMB 89.6 billion.

Net profit rose 60 percent to RMB 169.8 billion, compared with RMB 105.9 billion year over year.

Earnings per share were RMB 5.94, up from RMB 3.70 in the prior-year period.

CILJF is currently trading at $3.06, down $0.14 or 4.38 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CILJF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.