China Life Insurance Reports Strong Profit Growth For Nine Months

(RTTNews) - China Life Insurance Company Limited (CILJF), Friday announced results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, showing a rise in profitability compared to the prior year.

Operating income increased 26 percent to RMB 537.9 billion, up from RMB 427.2 billion in the same period last year, driven by higher investment and interest income. Investment income surged to RMB 137.1 billion from RMB 24.8 billion, while interest income rose to RMB 95.1 billion from RMB 89.6 billion.

Net profit rose 60 percent to RMB 169.8 billion, compared with RMB 105.9 billion year over year.

Earnings per share were RMB 5.94, up from RMB 3.70 in the prior-year period.

CILJF is currently trading at $3.06, down $0.14 or 4.38 percent on the OTC Markets.

