China Life Insurance Proposes New Independent Director

China Life Insurance Co (HK:2628) has released an update.

China Life Insurance Company Limited has proposed the appointment of Mr. Lu Feng as an Independent Non-executive Director, pending approval by the shareholders’ general meeting and the National Financial Regulatory Administration. Mr. Lu Feng, an accomplished economist with extensive academic and advisory experience, will have his director’s fee determined by the Board and approved by shareholders. He brings a wealth of knowledge from previous roles, including international organizations and universities, and does not hold any conflicting positions or shareholdings in the company.

