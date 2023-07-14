China Life Insurance mulls up to $2 billion bond - sources

By Georgina Lee

HONG KONG, July 14 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance 2628.HK is in discussions with bankers to issue a 10-year tier-2 bond to raise between $1 billion and $2 billion, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

China's second-biggest insurer by assets sent invitations to banks this week for the role of global bookrunners, one source said.

The sources asked not two be named as the information is not public. China Life did not respond to an email from Reuters seeking comment on the deal.

China Life is soft-sounding investors for a pricing of 120 basis points (bps) to 130 bps above five-year U.S. Treasuries US5YT=RR, or a yield of 5.25% to 5.5%, the sources said.

The terms are subject to change when the firm gives initial price guidance, which could be as early as next week, one of them said.

The bond will likely be callable, giving the issuer the right to redeem after five years, the sources said.

The last time China Life Insurance the bond market was in March 2019, issuing 35 billion yuan in China's interbank bond market.

The company, which reported 327.2 billion yuan ($45.7 billion) premium income in the first quarter had no outstanding dollar debt as of its 2022 annual report.

For the first seven months of the year, investment-grade dollar bonds from Asia ex-Japan issuers plunged 38% from the same period last year to $74.7 billion, Refinitiv data shows.

Bankers said many Chinese state-owned companies have turned to the onshore yuan market for funding due to high dollar interest rates. The five-year Treasury was quoted at 3.97% on Friday, compared with a Chinese government bond of the same maturity CN5YT=RR at 2.44%.

(Reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by William Mallard)

((Georgina.Lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.