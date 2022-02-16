China Life Insurance (LFC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (Symbol: LFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.96, changing hands as low as $8.93 per share. China Life Insurance Co Ltd shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LFC's low point in its 52 week range is $7.85 per share, with $11.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.