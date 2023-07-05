China Life Insurance (HKEX:2628) Price Target Increased by 10.08% to 12.11

The average one-year price target for China Life Insurance (HKEX:2628) has been revised to 12.11 / share. This is an increase of 10.08% from the prior estimate of 11.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.18 to a high of 19.64 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.29% from the latest reported closing price of 13.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Life Insurance. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2628 is 0.29%, an increase of 13.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.58% to 820,119K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 101,447K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,787K shares, representing an increase of 17.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2628 by 41.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 98,533K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,296K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2628 by 4.76% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 98,533K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares, representing an increase of 98.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2628 by 2,035.64% over the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 75,487K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,620K shares, representing an increase of 27.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2628 by 18.23% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 66,702K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653K shares, representing an increase of 97.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2628 by 1,229.78% over the last quarter.

