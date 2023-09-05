China Life Insurance (HKEX:2628) Price Target Decreased by 6.40% to 11.24

The average one-year price target for China Life Insurance (HKEX:2628) has been revised to 11.24 / share. This is an decrease of 6.40% from the prior estimate of 12.01 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.20 to a high of 17.61 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.52% from the latest reported closing price of 11.90 / share.

China Life Insurance Maintains 4.50% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.50%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.27%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Life Insurance. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2628 is 0.30%, an increase of 8.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.43% to 836,003K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 101,447K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,787K shares, representing an increase of 17.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2628 by 41.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 98,533K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,296K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2628 by 4.76% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 98,533K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares, representing an increase of 98.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2628 by 2,035.64% over the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 75,487K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,620K shares, representing an increase of 27.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2628 by 18.23% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 66,702K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653K shares, representing an increase of 97.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2628 by 1,198.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.